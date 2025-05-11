Montgomery County: Man arrested for neighbor's shooting death at New Caney RV park

The Brief Timothy Sisco has been charged with the death of Billy Fisher. The shooting was reported at an RV park on FM 1485. Officials say the two have had ongoing disputes.



A man has been booked into the Montgomery County Jail on a half-million-dollar bond for the death of his neighbor at an RV park, according to officials.

New Caney RV park shooting arrest

What we know:

On Sunday, county officials announced the arrest of 58-year-old Timothy Sisco. He is reportedly being held on a $500,000 bond for a murder charge.

Sisco is accused of shooting his neighbor, 67-year-old Billy Fisher.

The shooting was reported at about 2 p.m. on Saturday at the 1485 RV Park near Macfadden Road.

Officials say Fisher was found at the scene with gunshot wounds, and he was pronounced deceased. Sisco stayed at the scene and was detained by deputies.

Officials say the two neighbors have been having ongoing disputes, and it escalated when Sisco allegedly shot Fisher.

