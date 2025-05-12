The Brief An investigation is underway at a home on S. Jamison in Morgan's Point. Police say there was a disturbance at the home and an active crime scene investigation is underway. FOX 26 is gathering more details.



An active investigation is underway at a home in Morgan’s Point, authorities say.

What we know:

According to Interim Police Chief Kevin Lagana, there was a disturbance in the 200 block of S. Jamison in Morgan’s Point on Monday morning.

He says there is an active crime scene investigation.

At least one body was covered by a white tarp at the scene, and police were covering up what appeared to be a second body in the backyard.

Morgan's Point is located in southeast Harris County, just east of La Porte.

What we don't know:

No further information has been released. It’s unclear exactly what happened at the home or how many people were involved.

What they're saying:

Neighbors say they heard yelling and gunshots around 8 a.m.

What's next:

An investigation continues at the scene. FOX 26 has a crew at the scene to gather more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.