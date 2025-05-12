Morgan's Point: Investigation at home on S. Jamison after disturbance
MORGAN'S POINT, Texas - An active investigation is underway at a home in Morgan’s Point, authorities say.
Active investigation in Morgan's Point
What we know:
According to Interim Police Chief Kevin Lagana, there was a disturbance in the 200 block of S. Jamison in Morgan’s Point on Monday morning.
He says there is an active crime scene investigation.
At least one body was covered by a white tarp at the scene, and police were covering up what appeared to be a second body in the backyard.
Morgan's Point is located in southeast Harris County, just east of La Porte.
What we don't know:
No further information has been released. It’s unclear exactly what happened at the home or how many people were involved.
What they're saying:
Neighbors say they heard yelling and gunshots around 8 a.m.
Investigation underway
What's next:
An investigation continues at the scene. FOX 26 has a crew at the scene to gather more information.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: The information in this article comes from Morgan's Point Interim Police Chief Kevin Lagana.