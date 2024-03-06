A father of four is now wheelchair-bound and unable to work for up to a year after an aggressive driver hit him and another car.

Lucas Mejia was getting on I-10 near Dell Dale Avenue headed west around 5 p.m. Saturday when a newer model red Ford truck hit him from the side.

He says his Honda flipped three to five times, stopping by a barrier. The car lost all but one wheel and was completely mangled.

His wife, Christina, says responders on the scene said one more flip, and Lucas might not be alive.

"We wouldn't be talking about a shattered leg, we'd be talking about what to do with his body. God was looking out for him, and I'm grateful he's alive," she said.

"I remember in my mind praying for God, give me one opportunity," said Lucas.

The Harris County Sheriff's office says the red Ford hit another other car before Lucas' and they think it has some serious damage to it.

Christina says both she and Lucas work hard to provide for their four children, and she doesn't know what they're going to do to get by.

More than anything, she said she's extremely grateful that Lucas is alive and thanks the bystanders who came to his aid that day and the first responders for a quick response.

She says she wants justice for her husband and is begging anyone with information to come forward before this driver hurts someone else.

"I'm glad he's alive but what if he wasn't - he could have killed somebody else, he hit somebody else," she said.

If you have any information about or video of what happened you're urged to come forward with it.

The Harris County Vehicular Crimes unit is investigating and they say the driver is facing a felony charge of failure to stop and give information (FSGI) causing serious bodily injury.

If you have any information on this crime, contact HCSO at (713) 221-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.