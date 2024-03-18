A man is wanted for his connection to a shooting that left four men injured at a Lincoln Bar in northwest Houston on March 2.

ORIGINAL STORY: Shooting at Lincoln Bar on Washington Ave. in Houston leaves four people shot

The suspect, identified as 24-year-old Luis Gerardo Rios, faces multiple charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, and aggravated assault of a security officer. Additionally, due to the presence of an off-duty Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy working at the location, Rios has also been charged with aggravated assault of a peace officer.

Luis Gerardo Rios is wanted after allegedly shooting outside of a bar after being thrown out. (Courtesy of Houston Police Department)

Preliminary investigations suggest that two individuals were escorted out of a bar for fighting and later seen driving past the location in a dark-colored SUV. Shots were then fired toward the bar from the older model black Chevrolet Tahoe before it left the scene. Further investigation, including evidence collected from the scene and witness statements, led authorities to identify Rios as the suspect who fired shots from the truck. Two victims aged 29 and 24 were transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition. Two other victims, aged 44 and 38, sustained minor injuries and were treated at the scene before being released.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office has been notified, and charges have been filed against Rios for his alleged involvement in the incident. However, he remains at large.

Authorities are urging anyone with information on the whereabouts of Luis Gerardo Rios or any details related to the case to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or provide anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS

