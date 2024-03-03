Four people were shot at Lincoln Bar on Washington Avenue in Houston on Saturday night just before midnight.

According to police reports, two men got into a fight and were asked to leave by security guards but continued to argue to get back in.

After a woman convinced one of the men to get in the car, the driver of the car produced a gun and started shooting at security guards and Harris County Sheriff's deputies working an extra job assisting security.

No deputies were shot or returned fire due to the number of pedestrians and heavy traffic in the area at the time.

A security guard was one of the four people shot.

Two people were treated at the scene by Houston Fire Department paramedics while two others were transported to a local hospital.

All those that were shot are expected to be okay.

This shooting is being investigated and we will release more information as it becomes available.