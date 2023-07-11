The Houston Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of a man at an apartment complex in southwest Houston.

HPD responded to the scene at Bankside Village Apartments around 11:00 p.m. Monday. They discovered a lifeless man in his late 20s or early 30s.

Authorities say the victim was found on the sidewalk in a common area next to the pool, having suffered at least one gunshot wound.

The Houston Fire Department confirmed the victim's death on the scene.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the shooting to come forward.

During their initial investigation, police found multiple shell casings and a gun near the victim. It remains unclear who the gun belonged to.

The Houston Police Department's Homicide Division urges anyone with additional information to contact them or contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if they have any information related to this investigation.

Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment of up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip by clicking here, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.



