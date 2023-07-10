A suspect has been charged after allegedly trying to take a gun into Hurricane Harbor Splashtown and then assaulting a constable deputy, officials say.

The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office identified the suspect as 18-year-old Kevin Hunter. Court records show he has been charged with felony assault on a peace officer and unlawful carry of a weapon.

Kevin Hunter (Photo: Harris County Pct. 4 Constables Office)

Hunter has been charged after an incident that occurred at the water park located in the 21300 block of the North Freeway on Saturday.

According to the constable’s office, their deputies responded to a report of a male who had tried to enter the park after throwing over his backpack to bypass the metal detectors.

The constable’s office says the suspect resisted and assaulted a constable deputy, but he was detained after a brief struggle. Investigators say his backpack contained a firearm.

The constable’s office says the deputy was taken to the hospital and was released on Sunday.

Officials say the suspect was out on a $5,000 bond at the time for a charge of robbery-bodily injury. His bond was set at $500 for the weapon charge, and his bond has not yet been set for the assault charge.