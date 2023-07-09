A deputy with Harris County constable deputy was assaulted Saturday by an armed man at Hurricane Harbor Splashtown, authorities said.

MORE CRIME-RELATED NEWS COVERAGE

Details on what transpired are limited, but according to Harris Co. Pct 4 Constable Mark Herman, the unidentified attacker was arrested initially for bringing a gun the Spring water park. That's when a struggle ensued the constable deputy had to be hospitalized due to the assault at

The attacker, who as of this writing has not been identified, was also hospitalized but since then has been placed in jail. It appears however, the attacker has a previous criminal history, as they are charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Felon and Assault.

As for the constable deputy assaulted, Herman says they were released from the hospital Sunday morning.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP

This is not the first time a constable deputy with Precinct 4 has been assaulted. In fact, around the same time last year, four people were arrested during a brawl with officers after they refused to leave the premises.

PREVIOUS: 4 arrested for assaulting officers at Hurricane Harbor Splashtown after refusing to leave

No additional details have been shared, but an investigation remains underway.