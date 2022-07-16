4 arrested for assaulting officers at Hurricane Harbor Splashtown after refusing to leave

article

Four people were arrested after allegedly attacking an officer at Hurricane Harbor Splashtown.

Deputies with Harris County Constable Precinct 4 were called Thursday around 6 p.m. to the water park located on North Freeway in Spring after a group of people were refusing to leave.

Responding officers found the group and told them to leave, but refused again. That's when one of the deputies reportedly tried to detain one of the men in the group, but he resisted and a struggle ensued.

During the struggle, officials said another man jumped on the deputy's back. The security guards at the scene then tried helping the deputy, but authorities said a woman punched one of them in the back of the head. Another woman then bit the security guard's left arm.

Gessenia Gonzales-Loya (Photo courtesy of Harris County Pct. 4)

Nuvia Gonzalez-Loya (Photo courtesy of Harris County Pct. 4)

Eventually, all four of them were detained by the officers and taken into custody. Officials identified them as Luis Gonzales, Angel Soto, Gessinia Loya-Gonzalez, and Nubia Loya-Gonzalez.

Luis Gonzales (Photo courtesy of Harris County Pct. 4)

According to investigators, Luis Gonzalez said "he was going to kill the deputy on scene" while he was detained.

The four were booked into Harris County Jail and charged with assaulting an officer. However, Luis Gonzalez is facing additional charges for his threat to the deputy, Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman confirmed in a press statement.

Angel Soto (Photo courtesy of Harris County Pct. 4)

"Luis Gonzales was charged with Retaliation. His bond was set at $7,500.00 out of the 482nd District Court," Constable Herman said. "Angel Soto was charged with Resisting Arrest. His bond was set at $100.00 out of County Court 13. Gessenia Gonzales-Loya and Nuvia Gonzales-Loya were charged with Assault-Security Officer. Their bond was set at $7,500.00 out of the 482nd District Court."