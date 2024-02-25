The Houston Police Homicide division is currently investigating a shooting at 5350 Castle Creek Drive after a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds inside his home on Sunday.

According to a detective with the division, David Hicks, a man saw three masked men on camera trying to steal his truck.

The men were caught on surveillance outside the house, outside the truck.

After a failed attempted, the three men forced themselves inside the home, and turned the home's lights off, according to investigators.

After the men entered the home, the victim was shot multiple times while his wife and children were inside with him. Hicks said the family did not see the man get shot.

The wife told detectives that they saw three men on camera trying to break inside the truck. The victim's family told investigators they heard gunshots and then found the man dead.

According to police, the victim's stepdaughter, who was not inside when the shooting happened, told officers she did not know why they were targeted.

Investigators say they will talk to witnesses and look at surveillance in the area as part of their investigation.

The Houston Police Department asks anyone who may have seen suspicious people or cars in the area to contact their Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.