The Harris County Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting after a man was found with gunshot wounds at a gas station.

At around 1:17am, deputies got a call about a man, identified as Christhian Zelaya, who'd been shot at a gas station on 10400 block of Veterans Memorial Drive.

Deputies say Zelaya was shot at an unknown location, and then he drove himself to the gas station.

Afterward, he called his family to let them know he had been shot. Deputies say Zelaya's family then called police.

After being taken to the hospital, Zelaya was pronounced dead.

The shooting is still being investigated by deputies.