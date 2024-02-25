During a fight near Discovery Green in downtown Houston, a teen shot a man who was verbally and physically aggressive on Saturday night.

Houston Police say they responded to a shooting call on 1400 Mckinney Street around 8:30 p.m.

According to Houston Police, two teenagers were riding on scooters when an unknown man approached them and began arguing with them.

Officials say the man then grabbed their scooters and attempted to charged at them.

Despite the teens' attempts to back up, the man continued to charge and one of the teens shot him in the stomach, according to authorities.

Police say the man was taken to hospital and is in stable condition.

The teens were taken into custody after the shooting, with a firearm recovered. Witnesses and cameras in the area did help police locate both teens.

There's no word on what charges the teens will face.