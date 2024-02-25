A man was arrested after assaulting a woman at the OYO hotel, leading to a standoff with SWAT officers at the hotel, according to Houston Police.

On Sunday, officials say police were sent to 9638 Plainfield around 6:17pm, after receiving a call about an assault happening.

When officers arrived at the scene, they encountered witnesses who informed them that a man had assaulted a woman and forcibly dragged her into a hotel room.

Police managed to secure the woman's safety and take her to a nearby hospital, where she is in stable condition.

The suspect, an unidentified man, then returned to the hotel room and barricaded himself inside while holding a pistol to his head.

The police remained in contact with him. The situation escalated when they decided to contact the SWAT team for assistance.

The SWAT team arrived at the scene and communicated with the suspect to de-escalate the situation.

They attempted to calm him down, but the man remained barricaded inside the room.

Eventually, the suspect exited the room and was taken into custody.

He was charged with kidnapping and continuous family violence.