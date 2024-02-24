On Friday, ICE announced six migrant sex offenders were arrested by their Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Houston Field Office during a nationwide operation from Feb. 5 to 16.

According to the agency, ERO identified and arrested several individuals with previous convictions for sex offenses, including three who had child sex offenses.

Those apprehended were:

A 56-year-old Salvadoran national in Houston who was previously convicted of sexual assault.

A 40-year-old Salvadoran national in Waco, Texas, was previously convicted of a sex offense involving a minor, two DUIs, and larceny.

A 49-year-old Vietnamese national in Waco was previously convicted of sexual assault on a child and failure to register as a sex offender.

A 26-year-old Salvadoran national in Houston, previously convicted of felony aggravated sexual assault with a firearm.

A 44-year-old twice-removed Mexican national in Houston was previously convicted of sexual battery.

A 25-year-old Mexican national in Center, Texas, who was previously convicted of sexual assault of a child.

According to the agency, Operation SOAR (Sex Offender Arrest and Removal) is an initiative that focuses on arresting noncitizens previously convicted of sex offenses.

Bret Bradford, ERO Houston's field office director, emphasized the significance of the operation. "The recent operation to arrest and detain dangerous noncitizen sex offenders residing in the Houston area is another example of our commitment to make our communities safer," he said. "Thanks to the dedicated efforts of the brave men and women of the ICE ERO Houston Field Office, we were able to remove six noncitizen sex offenders from the community, including three convicted child predators."