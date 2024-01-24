The Houston Police Department has arrested Algie Mac Washington for the death of his ex-girlfriend.

Washington, 45, is charged with murder after his ex-girlfriend, 23-year-old Jaynice Ferguson, was found shot to death.

According to police, Ferguson was found at 3401 Dunvale Street, unresponsive with at least one gunshot wound by police who were responding to a shooting call.

Algie Washington

She was taken to Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, officials say.

Authorities report detectives pursued leads and believed Washington was a person of interest.

Houston police and SWAT responded to the 2500 block of Winrock Street on Wednesday where Washington was apprehended and then taken to Harris County Jail.