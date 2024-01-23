Expand / Collapse search
Houston crime: Police searching for suspect charged with murdering ex-girlfriend

By
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department needs your help locating a suspect accused of murder his ex-girlfriend last week. 

Authorities have charged 45-year-old Algie Mac Washington with murder. 

Police were called out to an apartment complex in the 3400 block of Dunvale Street and found 23-year-old Jaynice Ferguson unresponsive with at least one gunshot wound. 

Ferguson was taken to Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center where she was pronounced dead. 

Authorities said at that time, detectives pursued leads and believed Ferguson's ex-boyfriend, Algie Washington, was a person of interest. 

Further investigation later identified him as a suspect in the case. 

Algie Washington

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Algie Mac Washington is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.