Houston crime: Police searching for suspect charged with murdering ex-girlfriend

The Houston Police Department needs your help locating a suspect accused of murder his ex-girlfriend last week.

Authorities have charged 45-year-old Algie Mac Washington with murder.

Police were called out to an apartment complex in the 3400 block of Dunvale Street and found 23-year-old Jaynice Ferguson unresponsive with at least one gunshot wound.

Ferguson was taken to Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Authorities said at that time, detectives pursued leads and believed Ferguson's ex-boyfriend, Algie Washington, was a person of interest.

Further investigation later identified him as a suspect in the case.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Algie Mac Washington is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.