The Houston woman who allegedly hit in the face with a brick and then charged with theft after collecting more than $40,000 through a GoFundMe account has posted bond.

Roda Osman appeared in Harris County court on Tuesday for Theft and posted her $10,000 bond.

PREVIOUS STORY: 'Brick lady' charged in Houston for alleged false claims

According to court records, Osman says on Sept. 3, 2023, she was walking when an unknown man hit her in the face with a brick after she refused to give him her number.

Roda Osman (Courtesy of Harris County Jail)

However, authorities later saw surveillance video showing Osman getting into a verbal and physical altercation with a man. A court document states she hit the man in the face with an unknown object and he then hit her in the face with what appeared to be a water bottle.

Osman shared the incident of what happened on social media and Osman collected $42,302 through her GoFundMe account, but officials say it happened under a false claim of her being assaulted for refusing to share her phone number.

An arrest warrant was issued for Osman based on the evidence gathered on Jan. 18. Authorities report she was planning to turn herself in the same day but failed to appear.

According to court records, Osman is scheduled to appear back in court on March 5.