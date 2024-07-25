The Houston Police Department needs your help identifying and locating five persons of interest following a deadly shooting.

Officials said the shooting occurred just after 1 a.m. in the 9700 block of Homestead Road on June 9.

Authorities stated that all five persons of interest are described as Black males in their mid to late 20s.

According to police, officers responded to a shooting call at Harris Health Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital.

When they arrived, they learned that 25-year-old Alberto Posada had been chased by another vehicle and shots were fired at Posada's vehicle as it arrived at the hospital.

The suspect vehicle, said to be a white-colored 2011-2012 Mazda CX-9 SUV, fled the scene.

Officials said Posada was shot at least one time.

He was taken to another area hospital where he died two days later.

Further investigation revealed the incident began as a verbal fight at a gas station at 9700 Homestead Road and escalated into a road rage incident.

Anyone who knows their identities or whereabouts is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.