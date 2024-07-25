The mother of the newborn baby boy who was found near a dumpster in southwest Houston has been charged.

Court records state 18-year-old Everilda Cux-Ajtzalam has been charged with abandoning a child in the 482nd State Court. The Houston Police Department received a call at around 1:15 p.m. from residents at 6023 Dashwood Street who reported hearing cries from the dumpster area.

Upon arrival, HPD officers found the infant and immediately transported him to Texas Children's Hospital, where he is reported to be in good condition. Child Protective Services was notified.

Cux-Ajtzalam is currently under observation in the hospital, officials say.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.