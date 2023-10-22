The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting that claimed one of two men shot on Sunday on 3700 Mohawk Street.

Around 11:45 p.m., Deputies responded to gun shoots heard at the home and arrived to see multiple men were gathered in the backyard.

According to officials, an argument had started between the men and soon escalated, which led to multiple shots fired.

The gunfire struck two men, one was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and the other was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

Authorities say an investigation is underway, and authorities are speaking with witnesses to find out more about the incident and identify a suspect.