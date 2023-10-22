The Houston Police Department is investigating a person found dead on 2100 North Loop West on Sunday.

As of right now, nothing is clear about the nature of this incident, according to police.

The individual in question was discovered on the N Loop feeder at 2:39 a.m.

There wasn't any information available because police and medical personnel cleared the scene before authorities arrived, according to officials.

Authorities say they are actively working to gather additional details and will release more information as the investigation progresses.