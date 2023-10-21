Louis Malik Santee, 25, involved in a months-long crime spree that resulted in the deaths of five people in 2019 has been sentenced to 60 years in prison.

Santee will serve three 60-year sentences concurrently for three counts of murder he pleaded guilty to before the start of his capital murder trial.

The cases in which Santee was convicted resulted in the deaths of five people.

District Attorney Kim Ogg said "We echo the families’ sentiments that this man has no respect for human life and is a danger to the community," Ogg said. "We sincerely hope that he serves every single day of the 60-year prison sentence."

In the first case, Santee pleaded guilty to engaging in organized criminal activity. He received a 60-year sentence for assisting in the killing of 19-year-old Ryan McGowan. McGowan was shot in the back seat of a car on Sept. 6, 2019.

DA’s office said, "Santee was facing life without parole for a capital murder charge for killing two people in a single incident. He pleaded guilty to murder in exchange for a 60-year sentence. In that case, he followed Ramiro Reyes, 65, and his wife, Rosalva Reyes, 63, and killed them in front of their home in northwest Houston on September 25, 2019".

DA's office say the couple left the hospital after Rosalva's mother died. Santee mistakenly thought their purple Dodge Charger belonged to another gang member. He shot them as they got out their car, while coming home.

In addition to pleading guilty to murder, Santee also admitted to shooting two people in a drive-by shooting on Dec. 27, 2019, while filming a music video.

Videographer Gonzalo Andrew Gonzalez, 22, and Jonathan Jimenez, 20, were shot to death, and seven other people were injured, according to the DA's office.

Assistant District Attorney Napoleon Stewart, a chief in the District Attorney’s Organized Crime Division, prosecuted the case with ADA Rachel Guffy. "Louis Santee caused terror throughout 2019, so it is good that the victims’ families were able to get justice today," Stewart said. "And we appreciate all of the hard work done by the FBI and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office."

Authorities say Santee will be eligible for parole after 30 years, but he will not be able to appeal his sentencing.