The Houston Police Department is investigating an attempted robbery and shooting on 2402 S Wayside Drive on Tuesday.

According to police, around 7:40 p.m, a shooting was in process when police arrive at Time Wise gas station.

Authorities say they found a man injured with gunshots wounds in his back.

Police say the man was shot as he attempted to run away after allegedly stealing two cases of soda from the gas station.

Police believed the shooter came from inside the store, but wanted to refrain from disclosing information, due to possible retaliation.

The man shot is in critical condition but expected to survive his injuries. Police said the man was taken to an undisclosed medical facility.

The investigation is ongoing and any updates or additional information will be provided.

