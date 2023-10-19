Houston crime: Suspects sought following robbery by force at Houston drug store

The Houston Police Department needs your help locating the suspects involved in a robbery by force at a Houston drug store earlier this year.

Authorities said on Monday, March 6, at around 10 p.m., an unknown male and female entered a drug store, located at the 8500 block of S. Braeswood.

Officials said the male and female walked into the store and removed a case of beer from the cooler, along with other items within the store, and then attempted to walk out of the store without paying for it.

An employee tried to stop the suspects, but was pushed out of the way as they walked out of the store.

The suspects then got into a white 4-door sedan, possibly a Kia, then drove away.

The first suspect is described as a Black male, 50 to 55 years old, 5'9" to 5'10" tall, 160 pounds wearing a white shirt. The second suspect is described as a Hispanic female, 30 to 35 years old, 5'5" tall, 165 pounds and gray shirt.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS, submitting an online tip by clicking here, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.