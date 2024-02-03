Houston Police are investigating a fatal crash after a child was hit by a car in North Shepherd and Tidwell on Saturday.

SUGGESTED: Houston crash: Wrong way driver crashes into another vehicle on I-10, at least 1 killed, others injured

Around 8:30pm, authorities received calls of a pedestrian hit by a car. Officers say they had found a pre-teen child who had been struck at North Shepherd and Tidwell intersection.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Medical officials pronounced the child dead at the scene.

There is still an investigation underway into the crash, and more information will be released as soon as it is available.