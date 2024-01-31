Houston crash: Wrong way driver crashes into another vehicle on I-10, at least 1 killed, others injured

Authorities are on the scene following a deadly wrong-way crash on Interstate 10 in Harris County on Wednesday night.

According to Houston police, a downtown crime suppression officer located a stolen Kia vehicle and officers tried to box it in.

SUGGESTED: Houston FBI agent charged for stealing government, residents property

Officials said the driver realized what was going on, and he went the wrong way on Chenevert towards Interstate 10.

The officers terminated the pursuit due to a danger to the public.

Photo of the crash from Houston Transtar

Officials stated the driver continued on I-10 out of downtown traveling the wrong way on I-10, going eastbound in the westbound lanes.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

That's when, officials said, the wrong-way vehicle struck a second Kia.

One person from the bystander vehicle was taken to the hospital.

The driver of the suspect vehicle, along with a woman, who was also in the suspect vehicle, were taken to the hospital.

Houston police said at least one person was killed in the crash.

The freeway has been shut down while officials investigate.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.