A Houston federal agent faces charges of theft of personal and government property and providing false statements, said U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani.

Nicholas Anthony Williams, 36, was arrested and indicted on Wednesday after he allegedly stole money or property from residents while executing a search warrant between March 2022 to July 2023. He then converted what he stole for his personal use.

Williams is also accused of stealing multiple cell phones, classified as FBI property, and providing false statements regarding fraudulent charges on his government-issued credit card.

Authorities say Williams has been an FBI special agent in the Houston Field Office since 2019, serving in both the criminal violent gang and counterterrorism squads.

He is scheduled to appear before U.S. Magistrate Judge Christina Bryan at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

If convicted, Williams could face a maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison and a potential fine of up to $250,000. The Department of Justice Office of Inspector General will oversee the investigation, with Assistant U.S. Attorney Laura Garcia and Sarina DiPiazza prosecuting the case.