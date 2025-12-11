Fatal East Aldine crash shuts down road to Eastex Freeway
HOUSTON - First responders have closed off a road near the Eastex Freeway after a fatal crash early Thursday morning, according to the Harris County Sheriff.
Houston traffic: Fatal Lauder Road crash
What we know:
The crash was reported on Lauder Road near Ciceter Road in the East Aldine area.
Crews have closed off Lauder to Highway 59.
Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says a vehicle was found turned over and on fire. One person has been pronounced deceased at the scene.
What we don't know:
No other details are available at this time.
The Source: Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.