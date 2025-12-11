Fatal East Aldine crash shuts down road to Eastex Freeway

The Brief The crash was reported on Lauder Road near Ciceter Road. Lauder Road to Highway 59 has been shut down. One person was pronounced deceased.



First responders have closed off a road near the Eastex Freeway after a fatal crash early Thursday morning, according to the Harris County Sheriff.

Houston traffic: Fatal Lauder Road crash

What we know:

The crash was reported on Lauder Road near Ciceter Road in the East Aldine area.

Crews have closed off Lauder to Highway 59.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says a vehicle was found turned over and on fire. One person has been pronounced deceased at the scene.

What we don't know:

No other details are available at this time.