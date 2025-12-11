Expand / Collapse search

Fatal East Aldine crash shuts down road to Eastex Freeway

By
Published  December 11, 2025 7:15am CST
Traffic
FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • The crash was reported on Lauder Road near Ciceter Road.
    • Lauder Road to Highway 59 has been shut down.
    • One person was pronounced deceased.

HOUSTON - First responders have closed off a road near the Eastex Freeway after a fatal crash early Thursday morning, according to the Harris County Sheriff.

Houston traffic: Fatal Lauder Road crash

What we know:

The crash was reported on Lauder Road near Ciceter Road in the East Aldine area.

Crews have closed off Lauder to Highway 59.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says a vehicle was found turned over and on fire. One person has been pronounced deceased at the scene.

What we don't know:

No other details are available at this time.

The Source: Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

TrafficHoustonHarris County