Houston City Council approves funding for new TSU Flight Academy

The Houston City Council has unanimously approved funding for a new Texas Southern University Flight Academy at Ellington Airport.

The $5.5 million in funding will cover a 2-acre facility being constructed on a portion of land accessible to an existing taxi-lane connection.

The facility will also feature a 24,000 square-foot aircraft hanger, 11,0000 square feet of aircraft apron, 4,200 square feet of office/training/classroom space, 8,000 gallon above-ground aviation fuel tank, and vehicle parking.

Construction is scheduled to begin in May 2024 with a completion date anticipated in May 2025.

City officials said this opportunity will provide an enhanced environment for student learning as TSU and Houston Airports proactively work to address the nation's critical aviation needs.

"The investment in this facility allows Houston to remain at the forefront of supporting the rapid growth of the air transportation industry in the United States," said Mayor Sylvester Turner. "I am honored that the City of Houston is taking the initiative to build this facility, which will provide numerous opportunities for Houstonians in the future."

In May, the Houston City Council approved a memorandum of agreement, that spans five years, between Houston Airports and Texas Southern University for the education facility.

"Houston Airports is a proud partner of TSU as it educates and inspires the next generation of pilots, mechanics and air traffic controllers," said Mario Diaz, Director of Aviation for Houston Airports. "From training pilots during World War 1, and NASA astronauts as they prepared to step on the moon, to now training the next generation of aviation professionals, Ellington Airport continues to play a crucial role in Houston’s aviation history."

Earlier this year, TSU expanded its flight training fleet at Ellington Airport with the addition of a new Cessna 172. The university now has nine aircraft available to help meet the growing demand of its expanding program.

"This new facility is a major step toward Texas Southern University becoming the premier destination for training pilots and aviation professionals of the future," said TSU Interim President Dr. Mary Evans Sias. "Our aviation program has reached heights in achievement that are unprecedented for the state of Texas. We look forward to the future aviators who will come through these doors and leave prepared to seize the opportunities in aviation, which we know are only increasing. We are deeply appreciative of the City of Houston for making this investment into TSU, and we know the return on this investment will be worthwhile."

TSU also has a virtual airport laboratory which allows training of Air Traffic Controllers, pilots, and airport officers.