Houston airports preparing to largest winter holiday travel crowd on record

Houston Airports says they are ready to welcome its largest winter holiday travel crowd on record, according to a release.

Officials said they believe the travel crowd will exceed the passenger total set in 2019.

Officials said George Bush Intercontinental Airport and William P. Hobby Airport are anticipating a combined 3.9 million travelers, which is a 6% increase from the same period in 2019 and a 16% increase from 2022.

The winter holiday travel period for Houston airports begins Thursday and ends Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024.

Officials say these are the single busiest air travel days in Houston:

Friday, Dec. 15: more than 217,000 passengers expected

Sunday, Dec. 17: more than 201,000 passengers expected

Monday, Dec. 18: more than 200,000 passengers expected

And for those considering last-minute travel, these are the best days to beat the crowds and book last-minute flights: