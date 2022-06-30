Houston Baptist University offers guaranteed admission for local community college grads

article

Houston-area community college graduates now have a guaranteed admission to one of Houston's private universities.

Houston Community College, Alvin Community College, Lone Star College, and Wharton Junior College have signed an agreement for their eligible students to have an ensured spot at Houston Baptist University (HBU).

Students at the partnering colleges do have to meet the minimum requirements.

According to HBU, the graduates will have to submit a transcript showing they completed their associate degree with a cumulative GPA of 2.0 or higher and have at least 37 hours of Liberal Arts core requirements.

The guaranteed admission process will allow qualifying transfer students to enroll in most of the degree programs offered at HBU.

Transfer students will have their application fee waived, be automatically considered for a transfer merit award, and be guaranteed admission to HBU as said in the university's press release.

But admission is not guaranteed for more competitive degree programs, such as HBU’s nursing program.

The agreement provides students the opportunity to further their educational goals. Students enrolled in community colleges will have easier access to higher education after they graduate.

HBU's press release also said eligible transfer students will receive guaranteed acceptance of all transferable credits earned from a qualifying associate degree program. When they are enrolled, they will be informed if they have additional course requirements beyond the 120 hours needed for graduation.

"Our goal is to partner with 20 schools for 2022 and to double the number of partnerships to 40 schools in 2023," stated Rodney Davis, Director of Online Admissions Processing in the release.