Houston Baptist University says basketball player Darius Lee died in Harlem shooting

article

Houston Baptist University basketball player Darius Lee, 21, died in a shooting at a gathering in his hometown of Harlem, university officials said.

According to New York City police, the early-morning shooting Monday also left six other males and two females wounded.

MORE: Harlem mass shooting: one dead, multiple injured

Officers responded around 12:40 a.m. to reports of a shooting on a footpath along FDR Drive and found several people wounded. Other victims went to hospitals on their own, officials said.

Lee, a senior at Houston Baptist University in Texas, was killed, the university said. He grew up in Harlem, attended St. Raymond High School for Boys in the Bronx and was back home for summer break.

Lee, a guard and forward, played basketball at a community college in New York’s Sullivan County before enrolling at Houston Baptist University. He was scheduled to graduate in December with a bachelor’s degree in sports management, the university said.

In a statement, Houston Baptist Coach Ron Cottrell said:

"We are devastated. Darius was a remarkable young man who loved the Lord, his mom, his family, his teammates, his friends and his entire HBU family.

We are in shock and cannot wrap our heads around this news. My heart breaks for his mom, his sister and his entire family, and for our basketball team. The only thing we find comfort in right now is knowing where Darius is. He is in the arms of Jesus… we know that as fact. And we will see him again some day.

As great of a basketball player as he was, he was an even better person. I can't even think of basketball right now. I can only think of what a light Darius was during his short time on earth. He was a joy to coach and we loved him so much.

Please keep his mom, sister and family in your prayers, as well as our HBU basketball family, during this very difficult time."

Lee was recently named the HBU Robbie Robertson Male Student-Athlete of the Year. He led the team in scoring and rebounding last season, and finished sixth in the nation in steals per game, earning a second team All-Southland Conference selection.

HBU Director of Athletics Steve Moniaci said in a statement, "Our prayers are with his family first and most importantly, but also with his friends, coaches, and teammates. He was a very fine young man who had a very bright future in front of him both on and off the court. This is unfortunately, yet again, another example of the senseless gun violence that seems to be plaguing our country right now and we all pray it will cease."

Investigation into the shooting

The investigation was ongoing Monday and police didn’t immediately have details about the gathering, possible suspects or what may have led to the shooting.

"This Father’s Day weekend is a weekend where people were supposed to be able to enjoy themselves with their families," NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said at a news conference.

A gun was recovered from the scene, police said.

The New York Daily News reported that the gathering was a cookout organized by Harlem rapper Rich Rhymer, who posted invitations on his Instagram account. He noted that his two prior cookouts had been free of violence and wrote: "LETS GO FOR A 3PEAT."

The shooting comes amid national concern over gun violence and as the U.S. Supreme Court is considering whether to strike down a law that makes it difficult to legally carry a handgun in New York.

Shootings are down 11% so far this year in New York City, compared to last year. Murders are down 12% but are still at their second-highest level since 2012.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.