Man dead, woman critically injured in shooting incident; child found inside

The Brief A man was found dead, and a woman critically injured by Harris County deputies from possible gunshot wounds, officials said. Deputies were initially called for a welfare check at the location. A young girl was found unharmed inside the home, according to Sheriff Gonzalez.



A welfare check has turned into a homicide investigation after a man and woman were both found shot inside their home, officials report.

Deadly shooting investigation

What we know:

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says deputies were initially called to an apartment complex on North Houston Rosslyn for a welfare check.

Deputies at the scene found a man and woman with possible gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, but the woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

According to Sheriff Gonzalez, there was a young girl inside the home unharmed.

What we don't know:

At this time, the relationship between the man, woman, and child is unknown.

No other information has been provided at this time. This is a breaking news story.