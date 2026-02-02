Man dead, woman critically injured in shooting incident; child found inside
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A welfare check has turned into a homicide investigation after a man and woman were both found shot inside their home, officials report.
Deadly shooting investigation
What we know:
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says deputies were initially called to an apartment complex on North Houston Rosslyn for a welfare check.
Deputies at the scene found a man and woman with possible gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, but the woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
According to Sheriff Gonzalez, there was a young girl inside the home unharmed.
What we don't know:
At this time, the relationship between the man, woman, and child is unknown.
No other information has been provided at this time. This is a breaking news story.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.