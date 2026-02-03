Houston weather: Severe Thunderstorm Warning expires for Liberty County
LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas - Storms are moving across Southeast Texas on Tuesday afternoon, prompting some weather alerts.
You can watch the latest FOX 26 Houston live coverage in the video player above.
SUBMIT YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS/VIDEOS HERE
Active warnings
No active alerts at this time.
Today's weather
A cold front moves through this evening, bringing a round of showers and a few thunderstorms. Rain ends overnight as the front clears the coast, with drier air quickly filtering in behind it.
What's next:
Wednesday through the weekend looks quiet and pleasant. Mornings will be chilly, especially Thursday and Friday, but sunshine and above-average afternoon temperatures make for comfortable days through the weekend.
The Source: National Weather Service, FOX 26 Weather Team