Houston police say an attempted robbery led to an exchange of gunfire that left the suspect and another man injured.

The shooting was reported just before 2 a.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of W. Rankin Road near Spears-Gear Road.

Houston police investigate a shooting on West Rankin Road.

Security guards reported that a group of men had tried to get into a club but were denied entry, police say. As they were walking back to their pickup truck, the suspect reportedly walked up from Rankin and tried to rob them, police say.

Police say the suspect and one of the men in the group both shot at each other. The suspect and one of the men in the group were struck by the gunfire.

The suspect ran around some buildings and was found in front of the property, authorities say. He was taken to the hospital, and officials say he is expected to survive his injuries.

Authorities say the other man was taken to the hospital by private vehicle and was last reported to be in critical condition.

Police are reviewing surveillance video to corroborate the witnesses’ accounts of what happened.