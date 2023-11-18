A driver is dead and two other people are in the hospital after a crash in northeast Harris County late Friday night, officials say.

The crash occurred shortly before midnight on FM 1942 near Sralla Road.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office investigates a deadly crash.

The sheriff’s office says a driver died at the scene, and a passenger in that vehicle was taken to the hospital.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital by Life Flight. According to the sheriff’s office, it appears that driver went left of center and caused the crash.

The sheriff’s office says they are investigating to determine if that driver was intoxicated.