Harris County chase ends after car crashes into KFC, suspect still on the loose: law enforcement

Harris County officials with Constable Mark Herman's Office are on the scene near northwest Houston after a chase ends in a crash.

Constable Mark Herman reports law enforcement is in the 8900 block of North Sam Houston Parkway searching for a suspect in a high-speed pursuit.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Courtesy of Harris County Constable Mark Herman's Office via Twitter

The suspect's car seemed to have crashed into a Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant as seen in a photo shared by Constable Herman on his X account.

Officials say the suspect ran from the scene on foot and constable deputies are assisting in the search with Harris County Precinct 5 Constables Office.

Authorities described the suspect as a Hispanic male wearing a tan hoodie,

No other information has been shared at this time.