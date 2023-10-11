While the Houston Astros shine on the field this postseason, a fan is truly standing out in the stands.

Superfan Vinh Phan’s handmade Astros jersey is blinged out with about 80,000 Swarovski crystals.

"When the Astros won the World Series, I was very inspired and very excited for them," Phan says. "I wanted something that showed my love for the Astros and that I could do myself, and so I decided to make this."

Phan says it took about five months to make the jersey that weighs about six pounds.

"If I were to do this retail, it’d probably cost about $35,000," Phan said. "Just labor alone. Yea, labor is a lot."

Phan says Astros Manager Dusty Baker even got to see the jersey at a wine tasting event, and he loved it. Dusty even signed it.

Up next, Phan plans to bling out a crown in honor of Kyle Tucker, also known as King Tuck.