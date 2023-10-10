Astros superfans, the Big Hat Posse, raising money for co-founder who died battling cancer

article

The Big Hat Posse is raising money to honor their late co-founder, Dave Rojas, who passed away after battling cancer in January 2021.

His family and friends have spent the last two years raising money for a scholarship fund to honor Dave’s legacy at his alma mater, the University of Houston.

Dave was a dedicated Houston sports fan who spent countless hours cheering on the Astros, Rockets, Texans and UH Cougars.

His sister, Laura Rojas, said the family will be hosting their 5th Annual Downtown Dave Pub Crawl at 6 p.m. on Saturday, October 14 at Finn Hall. For more details, click here.

The event is open to the public. All proceeds from the event will go towards the Dave Eric Rojas Memorial Scholarship Fund.

"We need to raise $25,000 in five years and once we hit that goal, UH will invest the money and scholarships every year in Dave's name," Rojas said.

For those interested in donating, click here.