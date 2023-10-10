ALDS Game 3: Houston Astros vs. Minnesota Twins score

The Houston Astros travel to Minnesota to take on the Twins in Game 3 of the American League Divisional Series.

The series is tied 1-1 with the Astros winning Game 1 and the Twins taking Game 2 in Houston.

Christian Javier is the Game 3 starter for the Astros, facing off against Sonny Gray of the Twins.

Astros star Jose Altuve started off the game with a leadoff single to center field.

Following a strikeout by Alex Bregman, Yordan Alvarez was able to reach base on an error and move Altuve to third.

Up next, Kyle Tucker singled to shallow left field, bringing Altuve home easily to take an early 1-0 lead.



With Tucker and Alvarez both on base, José Abreu homers to left field giving the Astros a 4-0 first-inning lead.

After the first inning of play, the Astros lead 4-0.

The second inning saw no scoring plays, and the Astros remain in the lead 4-0 heading into the third inning.

In the top of the third inning, Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez doubled to right field. However, Kyle Tucker grounded out to second base, Jose Abreu struck out swinging, and Yainer Diaz was called out on strikes.

Heading into the fourth inning, the Astros maintain their lead, 4-0.

In the top of the fourth inning, Mauricio Dubon singled to left field, Jeremy Pena flied out to right field, Martin Maldonado also flew out to right field, and Jose Altuve was called out on strikes. No change in the score heading into the bottom of the fourth inning, 4-0 Astros.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Carlos Correa grounded out to shallow infield, Alex Kirilloff grounded out to second base, and Matt Wallner struck out on a foul tip. Heading into the top of the fifth inning, Astros remain in the lead, 4-0.

In the top of the fifth inning, Alex Bregman knocked a 353-foot home run to left field extending the Astros lead to 5-0.

The next batter, Yordan Alvarez knocked a double and Kyle Tucker was just walked. Two men are now on base and the Twins are making a pitching change. To the bullpen, they go as Emilio Pagan has replaced the Twins starting pitcher Sonny Gray. Jose Abreu popped out to second base after a lengthy at-bat, Yanier Diaz struck out swinging, and Mauricio Dubon flew out to left field. Astros extend their lead 5-0, heading to the bottom of the fifth inning.

In the top of the fifth inning, Willi Castro was walked, and Ryan Jeffers flew out to deep center field, and Edouard Julien was walked. Jorge Polanco was also walked. The bases are now loaded. Kepler was called out on strikes with Lewis and Christian Javier struck him out swinging. 5-0 Astros after five innings of play.

In the top of the sixth inning, Jeremy Pena was walked by the Twins Maeda. Maldonado currently at bat with Pena at first. Maldonado knocks a rope toward third base and the play couldn't be made by Lewis. Pena now at third base, Maldonado is at first with Altuve at bat. Jose Altuve hits a line drive toward Carlos Correa, who makes the play. One out, two men on base with Bregman at bat. Bregman knocks a line drive to shallow center field, scoring Pena. Astros extend their lead to 6-0.

With Alvarez at bat, he hits a line drive toward first base, Bregman thrown out at second base. Alvarez at first base, Maldonado at third base with Kyle Tucker at bat. Tucker hits a line drive to second base and is thrown out at first. Heading to the bottom of the sixth inning, Astros lead 6-0.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Hunter Brown is now on the mound replacing Cristian Javier, who pitched a beauty.

Carlos Correa singled to center field and Donovan Solano pinch-hitting for Alex Kirilloff. Solano flies out to right field and Wallner is now at bat. Wallner was walked by Brown and there's now two men on base for the Twins with Castro at bat. Castro knocks a line drive to right field, scoring Carlos Correa. Score now 6-1 Astros.

The next batter, Jeffers, hits a line drive toward Pena, who flips the ball to second base, where Altuve turned the play to first base for a pretty double play by the Astros defense.

Score: 6-1 Astros heading into the top of the seventh.

In the top of the seventh inning, Jose Abreu struck out swinging, and Yanier Diaz grounded out to third base. Dubon struck out on a foul tip.

Headed into the 7th inning stretch: Astros still on top 6-1.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Bryan Abreu has replaced Hunter Brown on the pitching mound. Edouard Julien was called out on strikes, Jorge Polanco grounded out to first base, and Kepler struck out swinging. Headed to the eighth inning with the Astros ahead 6-1.

In the top of the eighth inning, Bailey Ober replaced Kenta Maeda as pitcher for the Twins. Jeremy Pena flew out to center field and Martin Maldonado hit a pop fly that one hopped off the left field fence for a single. Jose Altuve knocks a rope to right field where the play is made by Matt Wallner. Maldonado remains at first base with Alex Bregman at bat. Bregman is called out on strikes. To the bottom of the eighth inning we go, Astros still in the lead 6-1.