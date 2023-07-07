Houston activist says he has conversation 'on record' with Rudy Farias

Houston activist, Quanell X, says he has a conversation with Rudy Farias "on record".

"HPD don’t try me, because I’ve got it on record what he said to me. But for the sake of the victim, I will respect that young man’s dignity as my lawyers told me to," said Quanell. "But, if you try me with your lies again, I’ll let everybody hear what that young man said."

Quanell X held a press conference Friday in Houston outside the home of Rudy Farias’s mother, where Rudy lived in secret after being reported missing eight years ago.

"Rudy is a victim," said Quanell. "I came here to let Rudy know we’re not afraid to come to your house of horror. Your house of horror, we’ll come here."

On Wednesday, Quanell met with Rudy and Houston police investigators to give the 25-year-old a chance to discuss the eight years he was missing. After the meeting, Quanell and Houston police have shared conflicting messages about what was said.

"Based on Rudy’s interview, there were no reports of sexual abuse reported," said HPD Lt. Zamora. "If there is a disclosure made, we will continue to investigate. The investigation is active, and we will continue to follow those leads."

Rudy’s Aunt, Pauline Sanchez, hugged Rudy for the first time on Thursday since he had been reported as a missing person in 2015. Sanchez says the two had some time to talk.

"He basically didn’t tell me verbally, but he looked at me in the eye, and he she some tears and cried with me. He cried about it. I did mention to Quanell, I said what you told Quanell, is it the same? He said ‘yeah.’"

On Friday, the Houston Police Department tweeted out a "reminder" saying, "This missing person investigation is active and ongoing. We ask that everyone respect the investigation process."

"I cannot believe, and I refuse to believe that there’s not a single charge that they can come up with," said Quanell.

FOX 26 has reached out to Rudy’s mother for comment, and so far she has not responded. No charges have been filed against her.