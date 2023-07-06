Houston police have provided more details in the investigation of former missing man Rudy Farias, who was reported missing eight years ago in Houston.

On March 7, 2015, Farias was 17-years-old when he was reported missing by his mother, Janie Farias. According to Houston investigators, Farias returned home with next day on March 8 but his mother was said to "deceive" police by saying he was still missing.

"She alleged her nephew was the person friends and family we're seeing coming and going," said HPD Lieutenant Zamora with HPD Homicide Division. "However, we disputed that. Currently, the DA has declined any charges at this time for making fictitious reports and failure to ID."

SUGGESTED: Rudy Farias disappearance: Family members, neighbors react

Zamora reports Rudy had previous interactions with Houston police, meaning he made contact with officers out on the street and during those instances, he used fictitious names, and date of births were given misleading officers.

"In fact, both Janie Rudy's mother and Rudy himself gave fictitious names while interacting with various patrol officers," Zamora said. "So it is a criminal offense to give false names when you're detained under arrest or you're making a valid police report."

Community activist Quanell X made serious allegations on Wednesday involving what really happened with Farias during the time he was reported to be missing and at home with his mother.

Investigators disputed these claims during the press conference, saying they received no reports of them during their interview with Farias.

"Now based on Rudy's interview, there were no reports of sexual abuse reported. If there is a disclosure made, we will continue to investigate. Currently, the investigation is active," Zamora says. "And there are new leads coming in and we'll continue to follow those leads. We do take all allegations seriously. And any new information or facts that we receive will be investigated."

In an off-camera interview, FOX 26 spoke with Rudy's Farias' mother on Wednesday. She claimed Rudy was kidnapped and taken to Mexico with a bag over his head eight years ago and he walked back to Houston, following the moon to go north.

According to Janie, she has been receiving death threats since this story first came out and was going to the hotel for her own safety.

BACKGROUND: Rudy Farias found more than 8 years after reported missing, police investigating

She also said she wanted to end her son's interrogation with the police because she said he had been through a lot and wasn't completely with it.

Houston officials say they did not search the home when Rudy was initially reported missing, so they had no lawful means or probable cause to issue a search warrant. The home was searched several times, officials state.

Since Rudy was found, Zamora says, "As far as anyone going to the house, it's still an active investigation."

Authorities were questioned if Rudy's mother could face charges for not informing police Rudy had returned home.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

"Yes, she could be reported or detained. That offense is a Class C misdemeanor, which is similar to a traffic citation," he says.

According to HPD, at this moment Rudy is said to be with his mother by choice.

Zamora also mentioned there was a burglary report at the home Rudy and his mother lived in on Wednesday night.

"Investigators have reached out to Adult Protective Services. HPD Victim Services has reached out. We've also connected Rudy with victim services to ensure that he has a method to recover," Zamora says.

The investigation continues to be active and authorities are looking into new leads coming in.