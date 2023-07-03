Texas officials have found a missing Houston man who was last seen more than 8 years ago.

Rudy Farias was 18 when he vanished back on March 6, 2015, but as of Sunday, the Texas Center for the Missing confirmed his re-appearance.

"After 8 long years, Rudy has been located safe," the organization said in a tweet. "Please continue to keep his family in your prayers as Rudy recovers in the hospital."

Details on how he was found were limited, but according to his mother, Janie Santana, the now 26-year-old was found Thursday by authorities after a good Samaritan' found him unresponsive outside a church and called 911.

In a statement from his mother, Janie Santana, the family is asking for privacy and prayers.

"We want to thank the media and public for all their support. My son Rudy Farias IV was found on Thursday, June 29th, after being missing for 8 years. Currently, we do not have any additional information on Rudy’s case. What we do know is at the time of his recovery, a good Samaritan located him unresponsive and immediately called police and 911. My son Rudy is receiving the care he needs to overcome his trauma, but at this time, he is nonverbal and not able to communicate with us. We are asking for privacy during this difficult time but will share more details as Rudy continues to heal."