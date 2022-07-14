Homeless man shot during attempted carjacking in NW Harris County

article

A man is recovering in the hospital after being shot during an attempted carjacking in northwest Harris County.

It happened around 4 a.m. Thursday on FM1960 and Kuykendahl, according to Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators say the victim, who is said to be homeless, was sleeping in his car off of Cypress Station when two men woke him up, by knocking on his window.

The men then tried to get inside the car, and that's when the victim drove off. Before he could get away, the men fired two shots at him.

The victim was grazed by both rounds, but he is expected to be O.K.

The suspects are possibly connected to other attempted carjackings in the area.

The incident remains under investigation.