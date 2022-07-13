Expand / Collapse search

Man killed in shooting at Harris County apartment complex, authorities investigating

By
Published 
Updated 5:14PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston
police car article

FILE - A police patrol car sits in a neighborhood.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Authorities are investigating following a deadly shooting in Harris County on Wednesday afternoon. 

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the shooting occurred at an apartment complex located at 505 Cypress Station. 

Gonzalez said a man was shot by an unknown suspect. 

MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY

No other details have been released. 

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the latest. 