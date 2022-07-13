Man killed in shooting at Harris County apartment complex, authorities investigating
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Authorities are investigating following a deadly shooting in Harris County on Wednesday afternoon.
According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the shooting occurred at an apartment complex located at 505 Cypress Station.
Gonzalez said a man was shot by an unknown suspect.
No other details have been released.
This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the latest.