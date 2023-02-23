Heartbreaking video of dog dumped illustrates how difficult it's become to surrender animals to shelters

In the video above, you're going to see caring and callousness collide in a matter of seconds.

A vehicle pulls up, two people get out. They have a crate a Tupperware containing food another water.

"They have to carry Libby over to the crate," said Kiersten Thoma, Director of Foster and Foster Operations at Rescued Pets Movement.

"Seeing her not wanting to get into the crate, that's extremely hard to watch," said Kendra Ralston, Marketing and Development Manager for Rescued Pets Movement.

"They were shoving her into the crate. She didn't want to go. She was clearly watching them as they left," Thoma said.

No license plate is seen. The reason for this will likely remain a mystery.

BARC and Harris County Pets have too many dogs and not enough staff to care for them. Surrendering a dog can take weeks and it's by appointment only.

Surrender at BARC, and you'll likely hear dogs taking their final barks.

"They have them kenneled in the same area that they're surrendered," said Thoma. "So, if you're an owner, and you are trying to do the right thing by giving your animal to a shelter to give them a fair shot, then you're here listening to the dogs that may be put down today."

"I think we all need to do little good things every day that we can, and fostering an animal is an easy way to do it," said Barbara Carroll, Foster and Volunteer with Rescued Pets Movement.

Carroll is fostering Libby.

"Her eyes were crusted over, and highly inflamed without being too graphic. It was a mess," she said.

She's got a broken tail, and she needs eye surgery, but Libby will go on to live a happy life.

She was dumped at Rescue Pets Movement, a non-profit that's saved more than 80,000 dogs and cats by transporting them to other states like Colorado.

It's not just inhumane to dump an animal, it's illegal.

"There are plenty of rescue groups, social media things like that, NextDoor," said Ralston.

"Every Libby story, it's worth it to see the end product," Thoma said.

