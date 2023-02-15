How much do you love your dog? Turns out, Texans love their fur babies a lot.

According to a recent Forbes Advisors study, Texas is ranked in the top ten states with the most devoted dog owners.

For the study, 10,000 dog owners were asked about different sacrifices they would make for their beloved pets.

Colorado topped the list for most devoted dog owners.

Texas wasn’t too far behind in sixth place overall.

When asked about sacrifices they would make for their dogs, Texans were second most likely (12.5%) to stay in a job they didn’t like because they could work with their pet remotely or in a dog-friendly office, according to the study.

(FOX 26 Houston)

The study also showed that 16% of Texas dog owners moved into a house from an apartment to give their pets a yard, and a tenth of Texans broke up with a significant other who didn’t like their dog.

On a national level, dog owners were willing to make big financial sacrifices for their pets. More than a third (36%) said they would spend $4,000 or more on out-of-pocket, life-saving medical care for their dog, the study shows.

To see how other states ranked, and see other sacrifices dog owners are willing to make, click here for the full study.