2-year-old Siberian Husky kicked, punched in front of young child, rescued by Houston SPCA

article

A 2-year-old Siberian Husky, who authorities said was kicked and punched in front of a crying child in North Houston, has been rescued by authorities along with the Houston SPCA.

According to the Houston SPCA, the husky was rescued at a north Houston home on Bamwood Road near Bamwick Drive after the owner was caught on video abusing her dog.

RELATED: Ring doorbell captures puppy abuse in northwest Houston, animal rescued

In the video, you can see the owner kicking the dog before punching him multiple times. She then picked up the dog aggressively by one of his ears and neck as she lunges toward the person recording the video.

In the video, you can also see a young child pleading for the owner to stop the abuse.

Officials with Harris County Constables from Precinct 1 served a warrant on Monday that allowed the Houston SPCA to immediately rescue the dog and bring him to their campus for a veterinary and animal cruelty exam.

Houston SPCA veterinarian Dr. Willie Graham said the dog was emaciated and underweight.

Photo of Siberian Husky being evaluated at Houston SPCA. (Source: Houston SPCA)

The owner of the dog could face up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine for animal cruelty.

If you see animal cruelty, you can report it by calling (713) 869-7722 or online by clicking here.