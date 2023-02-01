article

A 3-month-old puppy is getting much needed TLC after a Ring doorbell camera captured the puppy being abused by its owner in Northwest Houston.

According to the Houston SPCA, Constables from Harris County Precinct 1 and a Houston SPCA Animal Cruelty Investigator rescued the puppy at a northwest Houston apartment complex near 249 and Cypresswood Drive last Friday.

In one video provided by Houston SPCA, you can see the owner of the puppy aggressively picking up the dog by the neck and swinging her around before walking away. The camera also picked up sounds of the puppy crying.

Officials said Harris County Constables from Precinct 1 served a warrant that allowed the Houston SPCA to immediately rescue the dog and bring her to their campus for a veterinary and animal cruelty exam.

We're told the owner of the puppy could face up to two years behind bars and a $10,000 fine for animal cruelty.

If you see any animal cruelty, you can report it by calling (713) 869-7722 or click here to submit your report online on the Houston SPCA website.