Harris Health to close several patient locations on Monday due to severe weather

Harris Health System is closing all of its outpatient health centers, clinics, outpatient procedural areas in hospitals, and its administrative offices on Monday, Feb. 15 due to inclement weather.

Patients who were previously scheduled for an appointment will be contacted to reschedule.

Decisions will be made Monday regarding facility reopenings or resuming operations Tuesday, Feb. 16.

Below is the full list of Harris Health facilities closed Monday, Feb. 15:

Acres Home Health Center 818 Ringold Street Houston, Texas 77088

Aldine Health Center 4755 Aldine Mail Route Houston, Texas 77039-5934

Baytown Health Center 1602 Garth Road Baytown, Texas 77520-2410

Casa de Amigos Health Center 1615 North Main Street Houston, Texas 77009

Cypress Health Center 12340 Jones Road, Ste. 100 Houston, Texas 77070

Danny Jackson Health Center 5503 N. Fry Road Katy, Texas 77449

El Franco Lee Health Center 8901 Boone Road Houston, Texas 77099

Gulfgate Health Center 7550 Office City Drive Houston, Texas 77012

Martin Luther King Jr. Health Center 3550 Swingle Road Houston, Texas 77047

Northwest Health Center 1100 West 34th Street Houston, Texas 77018

Pediatric and Adolescent Health Center–Bear Creek 5870 Highway 6, Ste. 108 Houston, Texas 77084

Pediatric and Adolescent Health Center–C.E. Odom 5516 Lockwood Houston, Texas 77026

Pediatric and Adolescent Health Center–Pasadena 3925 Fairmont Parkway Pasadena, Texas 77504

Settegast Health Center 9105 North Wayside Drive Houston, Texas 77028

Strawberry Health Center 927 E. Shaw Road Pasadena, Texas 77506-1430

Squatty Lyons Health Center 1712 First Street E, Suite M20 Humble, Texas 77338-5238

Thomas Street Health Center 2015 Thomas Street Houston, Texas 77009

Vallbona Health Center 6630 DeMoss Street Houston, Texas 77074-5004

School-based-clinics

A.C. Taylor Health Clinic Cloverleaf Elementary (Galena Park ISD) 13940 Bonham St. Houston, Texas 77015

Goose Creek Health Clinic San Jacinto Elementary (Goose Creek ISD) 2706 Kentucky Street Baytown, Texas 77520

Robert Carrasco Health Clinic Marshall Middle School (Houston ISD) 1115 Noble St. Houston, Texas 77009

Sheldon Health Clinic Sheldon Elementary (Sheldon ISD) 17203 1/2 Hall Sheppard Houston, Texas 77049

Southside Health Clinic Galena Park Community Resource & Training Center (Galena Park ISD) 1721 16th St. Galena Park, Texas 77547 Same Day Clinics

Margo Hilliard Alford Clinic 5550 Kelley St. Houston, Texas 77026

Monroe Clinic 8539 Gulf Freeway Houston, Texas 77017

Robindell Clinic 5420 Dashwood, Suite 200 Houston, Texas 77081

Sareen Clinic at India House 8888 W. Belfort Houston, Texas 77031

Sunset Heights Clinic 1623 Airline Dr., Suite 100-B Houston, Texas 77009

Specialty Facilities

Ambulatory Surgical Center at LBJ 5550 Kelley St. Houston, TX 77026

Bayland Geriatric Health Center 6400 Bissonnet Street Houston, Texas 77074 Ben Taub Tower 1502 Taub Loop Houston, TX 77030

Harris Health Dental Center 5230 Griggs Road (at the Palm Center) Houston, Texas 77021

Harris Health Outpatient Center 5550 Kelley St. Houston, Texas 77026

Rehabilitation Services at Fournace Place 4800 Fournace Place Bellaire, Texas 77401

Riverside Dialysis Center 3315 Delano St. Houston, TX 77004

Smith Clinic 2525-A Holly Hall Houston, Texas 77054

Hospital Outpatient Clinics